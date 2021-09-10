Royal Credit Union announces merger with Utilities Credit Union

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and Utilities Credit Union are announcing plans to merge.

According to a release from Royal Credit Union, the combined entity will operate under the RCU name and leadership.

UCU members voted to approve the merger on Sept. 9. The merger will be effective Sept. 30, and all UCU Members are anticipated to be transitioned to RCU by Oct. 4, 2021.

Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union President & CEO, says RCU looks forward to the merger.

“Royal offers a wide variety of products and services from several offices around Eau Claire, making the merger a great fit for UCU Members. We are excited to extend our value proposition and community commitment to the UCU Membership. In addition, we are pleased to offer all employees and retired employees of Xcel Energy and its subsidiaries added benefits through Royal’s Employer Partnership program beginning in October,” Riechers said.

UCU, formed in 1932, currently has a single office location inside the Xcel Energy building located at 1414 West Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.

Following the completion of the merger, members will be served at RCU’s existing locations.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.