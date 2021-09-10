Advertisement

Royal Credit Union announces merger with Utilities Credit Union

The Royal Credit Union (RCU) Corporate Office in downtown Eau Claire, Wis. This photo was taken...
All UCU members are anticipated to be transitioned to RCU by Oct. 4, 2021.(Submitted By Viewer (Teddy Snider))
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and Utilities Credit Union are announcing plans to merge.

According to a release from Royal Credit Union, the combined entity will operate under the RCU name and leadership.

UCU members voted to approve the merger on Sept. 9. The merger will be effective Sept. 30, and all UCU Members are anticipated to be transitioned to RCU by Oct. 4, 2021.

Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union President & CEO, says RCU looks forward to the merger.

“Royal offers a wide variety of products and services from several offices around Eau Claire, making the merger a great fit for UCU Members. We are excited to extend our value proposition and community commitment to the UCU Membership. In addition, we are pleased to offer all employees and retired employees of Xcel Energy and its subsidiaries added benefits through Royal’s Employer Partnership program beginning in October,” Riechers said.

UCU, formed in 1932, currently has a single office location inside the Xcel Energy building located at 1414 West Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.

Following the completion of the merger, members will be served at RCU’s existing locations.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds
WI Sports show
WI Sports Show WEAU Live 3 - clipped version
The three day event will feature Steve Porter's live trophy whitetail deer. This here is...
Wisconsin Sport Show - Fall Edition brings 100+ hunting, fishing, and outdoor rec displays