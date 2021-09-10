Advertisement

Suspects plead not guilty in La Crosse County triple homicide case

They each would have carried a life sentence in prison if convicted.
They each would have carried a life sentence in prison if convicted.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men attached to a triple homicide case pleaded not guilty in La Crosse County Court.

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and initially faced three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which they each would have carried a life sentence in prison if convicted.

The two men were initially charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23 at 4:57 a.m.

Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

The two are set to appear in court on Oct. 1.

