Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County

The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Barron County, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County after a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop last week led to 43-year-old Jacob Rheingans of Barron, who was in possession of almost 10 grams of meth, being taken into custody.

Later a search at a house in the City of Chetek lead to 37-year old Brittany Turgeson of Chetek, who was in possession of 22 grams of meth, being taken into custody.

Authorities then searched a house north of Barron and 38-year-old Bernardo Garcia of Rice Lake, who was in possession of 37 grams of meth, was taken into custody.

Rheingans is being held in jail on a probation hold. Turgeson and Garcia were given recommended charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for possesion with the intent to deliver as well as other recommended charges.

The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.

