Winona prepares to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Twenty years ago, the towers of the World Trade Center were attacked, a day that is etched in American history.

It’s a day that Winona Fire Captain Kirk Skogebo will never forget, as it shaped his career as a first responder.

“I had just got on a fire department as a volunteer and actually started school that day, on September 11th, 2001,” Skogebo recalled. “For me, it was an eye opener of what could happen.”

Winona Arts & Culture Coordinator Lee Gundersheimer also has vivid memories of September 11th...in fact, he was living in New York at the time.

He says it was remarkable to see how the tragedy affected people from all over the country.

“We’re Americans, and I don’t think it matters what size community you’re in, you’re touched by it in some way,” Gundersheimer added.

Winona is a community that honors the lives lost through a memorial near its visitor center.

The city holds a special day of remembrance each year, but Gundersheimer says rising COVID cases are resulting in some changes for this year’s event.

“We were always going to do a little bit of a memorial and a commemoration because it’s the 20th anniversary,” Gundersheimer said. “We felt like with the [COVID] numbers the way they are it just probably wouldn’t be the greatest idea to have a crowd.”

The commemoration won’t require a public gathering, so people will be able to pay their respects at their own leisure.

The city has placed 2,977 white flags near the 9/11 memorial to honor the fallen, which is where they will remain until Sept. 17.

Both Skogebo and Gundersheimer are proud of Winona’s efforts to remember 9/11, and hope the community is inspired by this year’s tribute.

“I think it shows that our city cares, from the common citizen up to us as firefighters, that everybody as a whole is a group that comes together in the time of distress or need,” Skogebo expressed.

“You should remember, and honor, and think about the loss of that day, but then you should also think about [how] we can continue, and have continued, and we can still come together as a community,” Gundersheimer said.

In addition to the display of flags, the Winona Little Warriors Drumline and Kiss The Tiger will perform at the Lark Park bandshell beginning at 6 PM.

The performances will be drive-up concerts, but attendees may also sit on park benches as long as they social distance with other groups.

