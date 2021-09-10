Advertisement

Wisconsin Sport Show - Fall Edition brings 100+ hunting, fishing, and outdoor rec displays

Live trophy bucks, food trucks, Timberworks Lumberjack shows, and North America Diving Dogs.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all outdoorsmen and women this weekend to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition three-day event will feature over 100 hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation displays with the latest gear of all kinds.

Like many events in 2020, the show was canceled due to the pandemic, but it’s returning to the fairgrounds, making up for time lost.

Three packed days showcasing North America Diving Dogs and Timberworks Lumberjack shows, event coordinator Lisa Gill joins Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning, with a first look at what the weekend entails. Steve Porter and his live trophy whitetail deer also join the morning.

Admission for those 12 and older is $12. Kids 11 and under can attend for free. There will also be FREE ADMISSION Saturday for all active and retired military and first responders courtesy of Sport Rider of Altoona.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For the full list of events of the weekend, click here.

