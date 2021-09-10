Xcel Energy builds beds for kids in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy employees are giving back to their communities for the ninth year in a row.

It’s all part of the company’s Annual Day of Service.

This year’s project in the Chippewa Valley is building beds for children in need at Sleep in Heavenly Peace located in Chippewa Falls.

Around 30 Xcel Energy employees are taking part in the event.

Julie Thoney, Community Service Manager, says 24 beds are going to area children in need.

“We are building 24 beds today that will be going to area children who have accommodations that don’t let them have a bed every night to sleep in, so it’s really exciting to know that we’re giving to someone less fortunate than all of us,” Thoney said.

Xcel Energy estimates that 700 volunteers will take part in Annual Day of Service activities. It’s intended to benefit communities across Wis., Minn., and the Dakotas

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.