Angela Beranek appointed as Eau Claire County Deputy District Attorney

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County District Attorney, Peter Rindal, is announcing his appointment of Angela Beranek to serve as Deputy District Attorney for Eau Claire County.

According to a release from the Office of District Attorney Rindal, Beranek is a 1997 graduate of Hamline University School of Law. Beranek is a career Wis. prosecutor who joined the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office in 2018 working as an Assistant District Attorney.

Beranek also previously served as Barron County District Attorney for 15 years.

Alongside District Attorney Rindal, Beranek will work to manage all office-wide functions including personnel management, strategic direction, and policy initiatives.

Beranek will also be responsible for the training and continued education of prosecutors and local law enforcement partners, while continuing to handle a full caseload of felony-level cases.

District Attorney Rindal says he has great respect for Beranek’s judgement.

“I have worked alongside Attorney Beranek for a number of years and have great respect for her judgement, experience, and work ethic,” District Attorney Rindal said. “Her years of experience will serve the people of Eau Claire County well and I am confident that Attorney Beranek will help advance the mission and goals of the office. I look forward to continued work with Attorney Beranek.”

