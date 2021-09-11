Downtown Eau Claire hosts 32nd International Fall Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire hosted its 32nd annual International Fall Festival on Saturday. Dustin Olson, communications promotion coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire, believes a couple thousand people came to enjoy the activities on Barstow Street.

“The goal is to celebrate the diversity in our community and in our region,” Olson said. “We worked hard to diversify the performances we had on the stage and then we offered free space to any vendors that were celebrating diversity through their products, their mission or their ownership.”

14 food vendors provided festival goers with a variety of meals, snacks and treats. Various booths were set up selling clothing, jewelry, crafts, hair products and more.

Throughout the day live performances provided entertainment like the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching band. There were also performances by a Latin rock band, a reggae band, a martial arts demonstration, Irish dancing and more.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.