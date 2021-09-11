Advertisement

Downtown Eau Claire hosts 32nd International Fall Festival

Downtown Eau Claire hosted its annual International Fall Festival
Downtown Eau Claire hosted its annual International Fall Festival(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire hosted its 32nd annual International Fall Festival on Saturday. Dustin Olson, communications promotion coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire, believes a couple thousand people came to enjoy the activities on Barstow Street.

“The goal is to celebrate the diversity in our community and in our region,” Olson said. “We worked hard to diversify the performances we had on the stage and then we offered free space to any vendors that were celebrating diversity through their products, their mission or their ownership.”

14 food vendors provided festival goers with a variety of meals, snacks and treats. Various booths were set up selling clothing, jewelry, crafts, hair products and more.

Throughout the day live performances provided entertainment like the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching band. There were also performances by a Latin rock band, a reggae band, a martial arts demonstration, Irish dancing and more.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax
The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air...
One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual...
Eau Claire sex offender to be released
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County

Latest News

Over 150 Veterans from Fall Creek were honored inside the museum with a special exhibit and...
Fall Creek Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony
Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit.
Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft
“Never Forget” Blood Drive commemorates 9/11 in Madison
“Never Forget” Blood Drive commemorates 9/11 in Madison
The two men were ejected from the vehicle.
One person dead, and another is hurt after crash in Vernon County