Advertisement

Fall Creek Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony

Over 150 Veterans from Fall Creek were honored inside the museum with a special exhibit and...
Over 150 Veterans from Fall Creek were honored inside the museum with a special exhibit and powerpoint slide.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek American Legion Post 376 held a Dedication Ceremony Saturday for a Veterans Memorial.

The Memorial sits outside the Fall Creek Historical Society Museum in Randall Park.

The project has been in the works for several years, and costs over $32,000.

After visiting a number of locations over the years and many fundraisers, Post Commander, Norman Brunkow, says he’s happy the memorial finally has a home.

“It’s all services, it’s what the five monuments there are for: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines. So yes, it’s for all services and all Veteran’s,” Brunkow said.

Over 150 Veterans from Fall Creek were honored inside the museum with a special exhibit and powerpoint slide.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax
The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air...
One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual...
Eau Claire sex offender to be released
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County

Latest News

Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit.
Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft
“Never Forget” Blood Drive commemorates 9/11 in Madison
“Never Forget” Blood Drive commemorates 9/11 in Madison
The two men were ejected from the vehicle.
One person dead, and another is hurt after crash in Vernon County
Authorities received CyberTips beginning on June 3.
La Crosse man given recommended charge of possession of child pornography