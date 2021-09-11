Fall Creek Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek American Legion Post 376 held a Dedication Ceremony Saturday for a Veterans Memorial.

The Memorial sits outside the Fall Creek Historical Society Museum in Randall Park.

The project has been in the works for several years, and costs over $32,000.

After visiting a number of locations over the years and many fundraisers, Post Commander, Norman Brunkow, says he’s happy the memorial finally has a home.

“It’s all services, it’s what the five monuments there are for: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines. So yes, it’s for all services and all Veteran’s,” Brunkow said.

Over 150 Veterans from Fall Creek were honored inside the museum with a special exhibit and powerpoint slide.

