La Crosse man given recommended charge of possession of child pornography

Authorities received CyberTips beginning on June 3.
Authorities received CyberTips beginning on June 3.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is being given a recommended charge of possession of child pornography, after authorities uncovered pornographic images of girls as young as 5-8 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities suspect 29-year-old Joel Jones of La Crosse went by the username of “Joey James” on the platform in which authorities uncovered the pornographic images they believe to be connected to his name.

Authorities received CyberTips beginning on June 3. that lead them to uncovering multiple pornographic images of the children ranging between the ages of 5-18, that they suspect to have been in Jones’ possession.

Jones had an initial appearance in La Crosse County Court on Friday.

