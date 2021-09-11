Advertisement

One person dead, and another is hurt after crash in Vernon County

The two men were ejected from the vehicle.
The two men were ejected from the vehicle.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Township of Union, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Friday evening.

The man dead has been identified as 50-year-old James M. Hall.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a rollover crash that took place at the intersection of Morning Star Road and Twin Valley Road in the Township of Union Friday at 8:21 p.m.

Authorities found that two men, Hall, and 27-year-old Dylan B. Miller, were ejected from the vehicle.

Hall was pronounced dead on scene and Miller was taken to St. Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro for injuries.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Lafarge Fire Department, Lafarge Area Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and the Viola Police Department.

