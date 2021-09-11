Vietnam Veteran Navy Seabees host reunion and visit the Highground

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Vietnam war veterans who are a part of Navy Seabee’s have been hosting reunions for 50 years. This year’s reunion made a stop to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on Friday.

Ed La Venture is a Seabee veteran and has been a part of the reunions since 1971.

“Every two years we get together somewhere in the United States. We try to have it where a veteran lives,” La Venture said. “It’s an honor we get together like this. Over the years, we only see each other every two years, but it’s like a family reunion.”

La Venture says the Seabees are a jack of all trades.

“We build, we fight and we defend.” La Venture said. “They were flexible. They were engineers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, truck drivers and that’s’ what this group was made of. All these people here.”

La Venture says it’s a nice feeling to be able to go to the Highground with his fellow Seabees.

“It means a lot to have it in your heart, it ‘s a healing place,” La Venture said.” It’s open 24/7 and I’ve been here at 2 o’clock in the morning and it’s a nice feeling to be here.”

In the late 80′s, La Venture and one of his older brothers took part in setting up parts of the memorial park like the Vietnam War memorial.

“We rigged and set the memorial that’s behind me and the flag here,” La venture said. “Later on we came back and set the memorial for World War I.”

Clayton Johannes is also a Seabee veteran and attended many of the reunions.

“I was at the very first one and I’ve missed a couple since, but I haven’t missed one in the last 10 years,” Johannes said.

Johannes says the trip to the Highground has been a special experience for him.

“It’s a very special time and I’m very grateful we got to see this and have them tell us what it’s all about and how it came about, Johannes said.

Rolland Kutzbach says as time goes on, the reunions become more and more bittersweet.

“Every reunion is rejoiceful,” Kutzbach said. “It’s good to see them, but we’re loosing a lot of our guys and for some of the guys this will be the last time we’re going to see them.”

Even though the group is growing smaller, La Venture says the reunions are a great time.

“We have people that come from Louisiana, Colorado and South Dakota, so it’s fun that we do continue to get together and support each other and understand the problems we’re going through,” La Venture said.

The Vietnam Navy Seabee veterans hope this will not be their last reunion and hope to see each other again in another two years.

