Advertisement

Authorities say 67% of northern Minnesota wildfire contained

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake...
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake (bottom left) as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.(Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a vast majority of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northern Minnesota is contained, one month after lightning ignited the blaze in the Superior National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the nearly 27,000-acre fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning.

The Forest Service had said last week that the fire was nearly half under control as hundreds of firefighters were still being dispatched to the area.

The fire started Aug. 15 about 10 miles southwest of Isabella. It has destroyed 14 cabins and homes along with 57 outbuildings. Authorities say the fire is not expected to grow now that cooler weather is moving into the Great Lakes region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air...
One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County
Hudson downs Menomonie
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 10th (part two)
The two men were ejected from the vehicle.
One person dead, and another is hurt after crash in Vernon County
Authorities received CyberTips beginning on June 3.
La Crosse man given recommended charge of possession of child pornography
Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit.
Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft

Latest News

Wisconsin National Guard Logo
9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard
ss
SportScene 13 9/11/2021
wx
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/11/2021 10 p.m.
fest
32nd International Fall Festival