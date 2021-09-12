Advertisement

Brewers’ Burnes, Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021.

This time is was by Burnes - who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central - and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

