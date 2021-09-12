Advertisement

Donation drive for Afghan refugees being held this week in Menomonie

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A donation drive is being held this week in Menomonie to support Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

The drive, which is being done in support of the efforts of Team Rubicon, is seeking donations of clothing, children’s items, food and water, and personal care items.

All donated items must be new, while used items in good condition can be donated to Goodwill, Salvation Army, or local thrift store, who will then distribute those items.

The Menomonie Refugee Resettlement Donation Drive is being held on four days this week: Sunday, Sept. 12, Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drive is being held at the Menomonie Theater Guild located at 502 2nd St. West in Menomonie.

Some of the items sought after for the drive include:

  • Unbranded clothing (for adults and children), such as long-sleeved shirts and pants (no tank tops or shorts), hats, socks, and shoes (no flip-flops)
  • Baby and newborn clothes, hats, and socks, diapers, wipes, shampoo, lotion, blankets and swaddles, spoons, pacifiers, toys, and sports balls
  • Bottled water
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Miscellaneous items, such as phone chargers and backpacks

A full list of items is available on the drive’s Facebook page.

