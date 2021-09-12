Advertisement

Flags at UW-Stout honor the victims of 9/11

Flags at UW Stout represent each of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Flags at UW Stout represent each of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Menomonie, 2,997 flags represent each one of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The American flags are displayed on the lawn south of the Memorial Student Center at UW- Stout.

It’s part of the “Never Forget Project” organized by members of UW-Stout college Republicans.

Students say they hope the flags help those on campus remember and learn about Sept. 11 2001.

Levi Douty, a sophomore majoring in manufacturing engineering from New Glarus, was born one month after the terrorist attacks.

“I wanted to help bring awareness to the 9/11 memorial in front of Jarvis Hall,” Douty said. “We’re going to put the flags all together around the memorial. The awe will be seeing them all together in one location.”

The flags will be taken down Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air...
One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County
His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual...
Eau Claire sex offender to be released
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers’ Burnes, Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter
Educators reflect on being in the classroom on 9/11.
Inside the classroom on September 11
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/11/2021 6 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/11/2021 6 p.m.
shelter
Group Wants to Start Home for Trafficking Victims