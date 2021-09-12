Flags at UW-Stout honor the victims of 9/11

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Menomonie, 2,997 flags represent each one of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The American flags are displayed on the lawn south of the Memorial Student Center at UW- Stout.

It’s part of the “Never Forget Project” organized by members of UW-Stout college Republicans.

Students say they hope the flags help those on campus remember and learn about Sept. 11 2001.

Levi Douty, a sophomore majoring in manufacturing engineering from New Glarus, was born one month after the terrorist attacks.

“I wanted to help bring awareness to the 9/11 memorial in front of Jarvis Hall,” Douty said. “We’re going to put the flags all together around the memorial. The awe will be seeing them all together in one location.”

The flags will be taken down Sunday.

