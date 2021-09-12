Advertisement

Crash closes I-94 westbound for over half an hour Sunday afternoon

A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-94 near Menomonie Sunday, September 12 around 3 p.m.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash on Interstate 94 near Menomonie stopped westbound traffic Sunday afternoon for nearly a half an hour.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred Sunday around 3 p.m. near mile marker 44 on westbound I-94 near Menomonie.

Both lanes were closed at 3:08 p.m. Traffic was being detoured onto County Highway B to get around the crash, which occurred after the County Highway B exit to Menomonie, but before the Highway 25 exit.

At 3:29 p.m., one lane of traffic was reopened, but only for about five minutes. At 3:41 p.m., the Wisconsin DOT cleared the crash. The estimated time to clear the scene was initially set at one hour, and the total time the lanes were closed was 33 minutes. No other information was immediately available.

