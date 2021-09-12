Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The White House has announced the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Wisconsin this week.

According to the White House, Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, saying she will stop at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at General Mitchell International Airport at 10:15 a.m. CT, and will visit the school at 11 a.m.

An agenda released by the White House says while at the school, she will “highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.”

After her visit, she will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, and will visit the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.

While in Iowa, the White House says she will discuss the American Rescue Plan and the Build Back Better agenda.

