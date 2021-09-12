Advertisement

River Prairie Celebration of Art held Sunday in Altoona

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Art is being celebrated Sunday in Altoona.

The first River Prairie Celebration of Art took place Sunday at River Prairie Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a wide variety of artists showcasing their work, including painters, pottery and jewelry makers, musicians and more.

Prevail Bank Branch Manager Brenda Knutson, one of the hosts of the event, said the art community is important to the area.

“I think it’s so unique to Eau Claire,” Knutson said. “It brings the economy here, it brings job and people here, and it gets them to stay here.

“That’s what we’re really celebrating, and we want to give back to that community, the artists.”

Over a dozen vendors were on site, as well as crafts for kids, two food trucks, readings from local writers, and music.

“It’s such a wide variety of artists,” Knutson said. “That’s what we want to celebrate is everything that brings people to Eau Claire and that we can celebrate on a daily basis.”

Knutson said the crowd was steady all day and was happy with the turnout for the first year of the event.

The event was also hosted by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation, City of Altoona and Pablo Center.

