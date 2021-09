EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout football moves to 2-0 with a 34-14 win over St. Norbert while UW-Eau Claire travels to Loras College and picks up a win to move to 2-0 as well.

On the soccer field, the Blugolds women score 2 goals in the second half to beat Saint Benedict 2-0 and move to 2-1-2 on the season.

