Chippewa Valley restaurants impacted by staff shortages

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Industries across the nation have been hit hard by the labor shortage, including restaurants businesses. The affects of those staff shortages are being felt in the Chippewa Valley.

Sheldon Gough and Dave Gordon own Lucy’s Eatery in Chippewa Falls.

“We just have not seen anything like this in the past,” Gough said.

Lucy’s Eatery bas been closed for the past 10 weeks because there were not enough employees to open and operate.

“It’s interesting that we were open during the pandemic and at the end of the pandemic, we had a situation where we lost some employees,” Gough said.

Gough and Gordon have reopened, but with limitations like accepting online orders only.

“It takes five or six people to open,” Gordon said. “We have hired four and the way we’re trying to manage it and the reason we opened today is because we’re doing online. That eliminates a person being tied up at the cash register and dealing with customers and that will save and allows us with four people to be open.”

Gordon says they’re getting applications, but many aren’t following through.

“I would respond to the people that applied to the job to come in and have an interview and I wouldn’t hear anything,” Gordon said.

Joanne Palzkill is an owner of Draganetti’s Ristorante and Za51 in Altoona. She says she’s experienced the same thing as Gough and Gordon.

“We’ll place some ad’s and in some cases we’ll find applicants,” Palzkill said. “We’ll find applicants, we’ll set up interviews and in many cases they don’t show up for the interview. So, it’s been a very frustrating process.”

Palzkill says she hasn’t had to limit hours of operation for Draganetti’s, but she has for Za51.

“We were open seven days a week for lunch and dinner,” Palzkill said. “Since then, we’ve only been Tuesday through Saturday for dinner only. The main reason is we simply cannon staff those other day parts on a reliable basis to commit.”

Gough and Gordon have also had to adjust their hours of operation to 10 am to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Right now, we’re not open on Saturday’s either just to try to work through it,” Gordon said.

Palzkill says with not enough people on staff, sometimes it can be hard to give employees time off.

“Right now, if someone needs a vacation day or special occasion, we have to scramble to be able to do that because we want everybody to have that work-life balance,” Palzkill said. “It’s really hard when you that if somebody wants some time off you have to figure it out.”

On top of labor shortages, some restaurant are also seeing supply shortages.

“We have reduced our menu,” Gordon said . “Our menu is fairly extensive and we are now offering three salads and four sandwiches and that’s all we can manage right now.”

Gough and Gordon say they’re happy to have enough staff to open their doors, even with limited services and Palzkill says she’s staying optimistic about adding to her staff and getting back to normal.

