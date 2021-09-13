Death investigation underway in Dunn County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a suspicious death scene in the town of Sheridan.

Deputies say they are in the initial stages of the investigation and they are asking that people in the area be vigilant about securing their doors and be aware of their surroundings.

A call came in around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon reporting a death in Northern Dunn County.

The sheriff’s office says if you have any information on this incident, or you know of someone who was walking in the Sheridan area or possibly going to a residence to ask for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night to please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin DOJ crime lab.

No other information is being released at this time. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day as we learn more details.

