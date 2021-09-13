Eau Claire woman raises awareness about hydrocephalus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is trying to raise awareness about a condition that nearly destroyed her life.

“The enjoyment I had in life was essentially gone,” Dorothy Sorlie said.

She spent years in agony trying to figure out was causing her agony. Eventually, she was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) about 3 years ago. It’s a condition created by increased cerebral spinal fluid collecting in the brain.

“My experience was a very slow regression and to the point where I was really quite aware of it,” she said. “One of the first things I noticed was, you know, there really aren’t any good books to read any more and I’m a reader.”

Sorlie also lost her ability to control her bladder. She also started losing her balance.

“My most frequent exercise was getting up from falling,” she said.

Sorlie and her husband, Jim Urness, spent years looking for answers.

“We went to Native American healing in northwestern Alabama, diagnostic chiropractic in Michigan, we did eastern, we did natural and nobody could come up with what it was,” Sorlie said.

“We had already thought about assisted living options or whatever it might require,” Urness said.

Eventually doctors in Eau Claire performed a CT scan and found answers.

The scan showed NPH, also known as “treatable dementia.”

Sorlie quickly had surgery placing a shunt from her brain to her abdomen. It drained the excess fluid.

“I feel great,” she said. “My husband’s favorite comment is ‘You gained back 120 percent and I’d just soon you take off 20 percent please. Just sit down for a while.’”

Marshfield Clinic neurologist Dr. Sharat Ahluwalia didn’t treat Sorlie but he said he sees one or two NPH patients every year.

He said it usually starts with a headache but even more advanced symptoms can be explained by many conditions, which makes it hard to diagnose.

“Not everybody presents with a headache, not everybody presents with gate disturbance and urinary incontinence,” Ahluwalia said. “To make matters worse, a lot of other conditions, especially something like dementia, the Alzheimer’s type, can look the same.”

Though not curable, NPH is treatable. That’s why Sorlie’s trying to alert people about the condition so people know to ask their doctors about.

“If I can, in any way, help one person, just one even, avoid what happened to us, it’s worth all my effort,” she said.

Ahluwalia said NPH on its own is not fatal but it can lead to fatal infections like pneumonia.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared September as Hydrocephalus Awareness Month the state. He also declared Sept. 15 as Hydrocephalus Awareness Day.

According to the Hydrocephalus Association, about 1 million Americans deal with some for of hydrocephalus.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.