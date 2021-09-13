Advertisement

Iowa man receives 13-year sentence for fatal crash in 2020 near New Richmond

49-year-old Michael Barkema was sentenced Friday to three years in prison and 10 years of...
49-year-old Michael Barkema was sentenced Friday to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Iowa man is sentenced for a crash that killed one person in February 2020 in Polk County in which the man was found to be driving drunk.

49-year-old Michael Barkema of Klemme, Iowa was sentenced Friday in Polk County Circuit Court to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to court documents, on Feb. 23, 2020, Barkema was driving a truck northbound on County Highway M north of New Richmond when he crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by 54-year-old Dawn Richter of New Richmond, who died at the scene. In the criminal complaint, Barkema told law enforcement that he had one beer and nothing to drink after the crash occurred, but a breath test taken at the scene showed him to have a blood alcohol content of .28, three and a half times the legal limit in Wisconsin (.08).

Barkema and his two passengers were not hurt in the crash.

On June 14, the two felony charges against Barkema were merged into one count, which Barkema pleaded guilty to. Three other charges, including operating while intoxicated-1st, were dismissed.

After his release from prison, Barkema will be required to maintain absolute sobriety and consume no alcohol, work 100 hours per year of community service, follow any rules set by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and follow through on any counseling that is ordered.

