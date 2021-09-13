L.E. Phillips Senior Center hosts open house

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire hosted an open house on Monday.

The open house highlighted its newly-completed expansion, which includes a ground-floor fitness center and billiards room.

L.E. Phillips Senior Center Director Mary Pica-Anderson said that the expansion will help meet the needs of seniors in the community.

“This population is increasing in numbers,” Pica-Anderson said. “You know they say by the year 2034, there’ll be more seniors than children in schools, so with that in mind that was the reason for the expansion. We wanted to be proactive not reactive to the need of increased usage of the facility as well as programming for this population.”

Pica-Anderson added that she’s glad that people can enjoy the Senior Center again after it closed during the pandemic. The Senior Center re-opened in April.

Through Wednesday, the Senior Center is celebrating the expansion. On Tuesday, tours are being offered from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., with a thrift sale running from 8 a.m until 4 p.m. alongside a craft sale that will occur from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Root beer floats are also being served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Wednesday, the tours will go from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the thrift sale will go from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday will also feature a car show from 4:30 until 6:45 p.m.

The ribbon cutting for the Senior Center’s expansion, located at 1616 Bellinger Street in downtown Eau Claire, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can visit the Senior Center’s website.

