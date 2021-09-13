Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Senior Center hosts open house

The open house highlighted its newly-completed expansion, which includes a ground-floor fitness...
The open house highlighted its newly-completed expansion, which includes a ground-floor fitness center and billiards room.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire hosted an open house on Monday.

The open house highlighted its newly-completed expansion, which includes a ground-floor fitness center and billiards room.

L.E. Phillips Senior Center Director Mary Pica-Anderson said that the expansion will help meet the needs of seniors in the community.

“This population is increasing in numbers,” Pica-Anderson said. “You know they say by the year 2034, there’ll be more seniors than children in schools, so with that in mind that was the reason for the expansion. We wanted to be proactive not reactive to the need of increased usage of the facility as well as programming for this population.”

Pica-Anderson added that she’s glad that people can enjoy the Senior Center again after it closed during the pandemic. The Senior Center re-opened in April.

Through Wednesday, the Senior Center is celebrating the expansion. On Tuesday, tours are being offered from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., with a thrift sale running from 8 a.m until 4 p.m. alongside a craft sale that will occur from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Root beer floats are also being served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Wednesday, the tours will go from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the thrift sale will go from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday will also feature a car show from 4:30 until 6:45 p.m.

The ribbon cutting for the Senior Center’s expansion, located at 1616 Bellinger Street in downtown Eau Claire, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can visit the Senior Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-94 near Menomonie Sunday, September 12 around 3 p.m.
Crash closes I-94 westbound for over half an hour Sunday afternoon
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Death investigation underway in Dunn County
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations
Charlie Berens & Do Good WI Tour hands out gift cards at Kwik Trip
Charlie Berens and Do Good WI Tour bring acts of kindness to a nearby Kwik Trip

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/13/21)
Election ballots
Wisconsin election probe email raises security concerns
Donations for Afghan refugees
Refugee donations continue to come in from across the state
49-year-old Michael Barkema was sentenced Friday to three years in prison and 10 years of...
Iowa man receives 13-year sentence for fatal crash in 2020 near New Richmond