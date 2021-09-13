Advertisement

Man dies in fall at state park in Minnesota

Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 39-year-old man died in a fall from some rocks at Interstate State Park in Chisago County.

Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park in Taylors Falls, Minn. when he fell Saturday night.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Nathan Darval of Hanover, Minn. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wis., where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

