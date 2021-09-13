Mix of frustrated and understanding Packers fans after yesterday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A forgettable start to the season for the Green Bay Packers yesterday, September 12, against the New Orleans Saints. Fans were understandably frustrated to watch an anemic offense and overmatched defense in a 38-3 loss. However, there’s still lots of season left to play.

“I thought social media was a little harsh on the Green Bay Packers last night to say the least,” co-host of the sports radio show B.J. & The Bear on The Score, Brian Butch, highlighted.

The regular season opener was transplanted to Jacksonville, Florida because of Hurricane Ida. Packers fans are hoping for more excitement around Titletown and on their green and gold field in the weeks to come.

“There are a lot of Packers fans out there complaining about how Aaron Rodgers played based on the off-season,” Butch said. “I think there is a lot of complaining. They weren’t ready. They should have played their players in the pre-season. This is on coaching. It’s on a lot. When you lose this way, when you lose 38-3, there are a lot of issues.”

Butch emphasized they’re issues that can be fixed. Something head coach Matt LaFleur is prepared to do.

“I think you question every decision you make when you put a performance like that out there,” LaFleur shared after yesterday’s poor showing.

Like many other fans on social media, Butch emphasized the lack of a Packers’ run game. Plus, greater physicality needed from the offensive line.

“The majority of Packers fans realize, it’s Week 1,” Butch added. “Didn’t play the way you needed to play. Now, if they do this on Monday night against the Detroit Lions, there will be a big time difference in the conversations that we’re having.”

That game against Detroit will be at Lambeau Field and is scheduled for next Monday, September 20, at 7:15 p.m. CST.

