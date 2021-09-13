Advertisement

Mix of frustrated and understanding Packers fans after yesterday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints

The regular season opener was transplanted to Jacksonville, Florida because of Hurricane Ida.
The regular season opener was transplanted to Jacksonville, Florida because of Hurricane Ida.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A forgettable start to the season for the Green Bay Packers yesterday, September 12, against the New Orleans Saints. Fans were understandably frustrated to watch an anemic offense and overmatched defense in a 38-3 loss. However, there’s still lots of season left to play.

“I thought social media was a little harsh on the Green Bay Packers last night to say the least,” co-host of the sports radio show B.J. & The Bear on The Score, Brian Butch, highlighted.

The regular season opener was transplanted to Jacksonville, Florida because of Hurricane Ida. Packers fans are hoping for more excitement around Titletown and on their green and gold field in the weeks to come.

“There are a lot of Packers fans out there complaining about how Aaron Rodgers played based on the off-season,” Butch said. “I think there is a lot of complaining. They weren’t ready. They should have played their players in the pre-season. This is on coaching. It’s on a lot. When you lose this way, when you lose 38-3, there are a lot of issues.”

Butch emphasized they’re issues that can be fixed. Something head coach Matt LaFleur is prepared to do.

“I think you question every decision you make when you put a performance like that out there,” LaFleur shared after yesterday’s poor showing.

Like many other fans on social media, Butch emphasized the lack of a Packers’ run game. Plus, greater physicality needed from the offensive line.

“The majority of Packers fans realize, it’s Week 1,” Butch added. “Didn’t play the way you needed to play. Now, if they do this on Monday night against the Detroit Lions, there will be a big time difference in the conversations that we’re having.”

That game against Detroit will be at Lambeau Field and is scheduled for next Monday, September 20, at 7:15 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-94 near Menomonie Sunday, September 12 around 3 p.m.
Crash closes I-94 westbound for over half an hour Sunday afternoon
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers
Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park.
Man dies in fall at state park in Minnesota
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations

Latest News

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
September Is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month In Wisconsin (9/13/21)
September Is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month In Wisconsin (9/13/21)
Dorothy Sorlie speaks about her battle with normal pressure hydrocephalus.
Eau Claire woman raises awareness about hydrocephalus
Chippewa Valley restaurants are feeling the impacts of the labor shortages
Chippewa Valley restaurants impacted by staff shortages
L.E. Phillips Hosts Open House
L.E. Phillips Senior Center Hosts Open House (9/13/21)