Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across the state.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across the state.

Evers’ administration said Monday that 87% of them have complied with a requirement to share their vaccination status. Evers has not mandated vaccinations for any state workers, although he has said he is considering such a move.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced earlier this month that almost 90% of its students, faculty and campus workers have been fully vaccinated.

