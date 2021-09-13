One person dead after motorcycle crash Saturday in Burnett County

TOWN OF OAKLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a crash north of Webster in Burnett County Saturday afternoon.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 66-year-old Barbara Solem of Culver, Minn. died after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into the back of a truck at 3:37 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Solem was traveling northbound on Highway 35 when she attempted to stop before hitting the truck, which was waiting to turn left onto Hayden Lake Road.

First responders with North Ambulance attempted to save Solem’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Burnett County Sheriff’s Office Press Release 09/13/2021 On September 11, 2021 at 3:37 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch... Posted by Burnett County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

North Ambulance, Webster Fire Department, Burnett County Highway Department, and Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office are credited for assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash.

