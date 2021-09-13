Advertisement

Over 2,500 athletes compete in Iron Man Wisconsin

2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile marathon
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday, over 2,500 athletes from around the world gathered in Madison, Wisconsin to compete in Iron Man Wisconsin.

The race features a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile marathon.

Iron Man Wisconsin took athletes for a swim in Lake Monona, a bike ride along the shore and out to Middleton and Cross Plains, and a run around Downtown Madison’s Capitol Square, down State Street and along the shore of Lake Mendota.

Iron Man 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, so having the race back was encouraging for local athletes like Michael Prochaska.

“It’s just a celebration for sure,” Prochaska said. “Can’t thank Madison enough, and that’s what makes Iron Man Wisconsin one of the best in the world. We’re very thankful to have this event and I just can’t say enough.”

