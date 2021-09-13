Advertisement

Silver Lake first-grader struck by projectile on playground remains in a coma

Source: Raycom Media
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SILVER LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A six-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery.

Alex Hook is a first grader at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake and was playing with classmates at recess Friday while a landscaper mowed a grassy median next to the school.

Relatives say the landscaper apparently mowed over a piece of rebar which struck Alex directly in the back of his head.

Alex suffered a skull facture and brain bleeding and was flown to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

