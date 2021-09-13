Advertisement

State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this week.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County Monday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County on Thursday, and Highway 53 in Barron County on Friday.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will be deployed to four different counties in the state this week, weather permitting. The enforcement plan also includes aerial enforcement in Oneida County on Wednesday.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

