UW-Eau Claire hosts COVID-19 vaccination event with UW System interim president

Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students...
Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, September 13, 2021.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hosted a vaccination event on Monday.

University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson attended the event, which promoted the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign to help achieve 70% vaccination rates among staff and students at UW System schools, including UW-Eau Claire.

In addition to Thompson’s attendance, the event featured a pop-up vaccine clinic, music from the Blugold Marching Band, an address from both Thompson and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, a t-shirt giveaway, and an opportunity to thank campus health care workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The event, called “Smash COVID with Tommy and Chancellor Jim,” was held midday Monday. Thompson said that the UW System is making progress towards its vaccination goal.

“We’re shooting towards 100%, but we’re doing it on a voluntary basis, and I want everyone to recognize, you know, that we are here to make sure, number one that the students are protected,” Thompson said. “That’s our lifeblood: our students. We got to take care of them.”

Thompson isn’t clear on whether the federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccination applies to the UW System, but if it does, he said that they will require the vaccine.

