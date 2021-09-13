Advertisement

Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass over the Green Bay Packers...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass over the Green Bay Packers defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jamies Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The game was originally scheduled for the Superdome but was moved while the New Orleans area continues cleanup from Hurricane Ida.

Winston was 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception and the Saints rushed for 171 yards. Two of Winstons’s TDs went to tight end Juwan Johnson. Winston also threw deep to Deonte Harris for a 55-yard TD.

