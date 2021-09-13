Advertisement

Wisconsin election clerks told by investigator to keep data

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin has sent county clerks an email asking them to retain all records related to the election and notify him if any had been destroyed.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe, sent the message on Monday.

It comes after he initially asked the Wisconsin Election Commission for the data. But elections are run locally and all of the ballots, voting machines and other data are maintained by county and municipal officials.

Gableman says that he also intends to contact every municipal clerk once he obtains the emails from the state election commission.

