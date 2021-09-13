Wisconsin election probe email raises security concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An email signed by the leader of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin sent to county clerks is raising security concerns about its authenticity and what measures would be taken to protect sensitive information requested.

The message sent Monday is signed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe. It asks county clerks to retain all records related to the election and notify him if any had been destroyed.

It comes after Gableman initially asked the Wisconsin Election Commission for the data. But elections are run locally and all of the ballots, voting machines and other data are maintained by county and municipal officials. Gableman says that he also intends to contact every municipal clerk once he obtains the emails from the state election commission.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says the county’s security official tells him not to respond to the email because it came from a Gmail address and he can’t verify it is authentic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.