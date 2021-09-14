Afghan children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a little imagination and improvisation, Afghan children currently staying at Fort McCoy found a way to enjoy some fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, the Army post shared several photographs of the children playing on makeshift swings.

With some rope, several pillows, and some wood supports, the children were able to take advantage of their new swing sets. Other images appeared to show sheets fashioned into seats or hammocks to sit in.

Donations for Fort McCoy

In partnership with Ft. McCoy, the non profit Team Rubicon is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Clothes being donated are asked to be seasonably appropriate.

Donations may be dropped off at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division St, Sparta WI, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.

A full list of desired supplies can be found here.

