Annual Age of Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair in Eau Claire

From 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., the exhibits will be limited to candidates aged 55 and up.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber is announcing that the 22nd Annual Age of Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair is happening on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The location for the Fair will be at Oakwood Mall-Play Area Wing.

The Age of Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair is an opportunity for people to find volunteer work, full or part-time employment, positions with flexible hours, as well as organizations with fun and social work atmospheres.

From 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., the exhibits will be limited to candidates aged 55 and up. From 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., the exhibits will be open for interested candidates of any age.

Direct any questions to smith@eauclairechamber.org.

