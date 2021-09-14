Advertisement

Apple warns users to update their devices

By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Apple is issuing emergency software updates for all of its products due to spyware hacking.

The hacking is caused by a security flaw that can allow hackers to install spyware on devices such as iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

The Pegasus spyware was created by Israel-based cybersecurity NSO Group. The spyware allows hackers to eavesdrop or steal data from Apple devices without clicking on a link.

“To protect yourself against this, make sure you’re updated to the latest version because as Apple, Microsoft, or Google figure out these problems, they work very diligently to close them as fast as they can. So being updated is the best way to be safe,” said Brian Jojade, Happy Mac CEO.

Hackers do not want bank account information. Instead, they want to gain access to government information used to pursue criminals and terrorists.

