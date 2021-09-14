Advertisement

Aspirus finalizes acquistion of Ascension Wisconsin facilities and patients

Aspirus held a welcoming ceremony on Sept. 13.
Aspirus held a welcoming ceremony on Sept. 13.
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health celebrated its purchase of Ascension Wisconsin health care with a welcoming ceremony at St. Michael’s Hospital on Monday.

The Wausau-based health system, Aspirus, bought Ascension Wisconsin in early August. The purchase includes seven hospitals, 21 clinics, and almost 3,000 employees that transitioned from Ascension Wisconsin to Aspirus Health.

“The transfer to care within Aspirus should be seamless. Aspirus is accepting insurance from all of the previous companies that Ascension accepted insurance from. The providers remain the same, the care providers remain the same. Nurses, staff, etc. So we just look forward to enhancing services across the system,” said Jessie Tischer, vice president of regional marketing.

Facility and community leaders ended the event with a tree planting ceremony in front of St. Michael’s Hospital.

