Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
meeting held in high school auditorium to allow for more people
Menomonie School Board changes COVID-19 plan regarding quarantine duration
Authorities say the man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park.
Man dies in fall at state park in Minnesota
Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers

Latest News

Amazon joins other retails in beefing up employment benefits.
Amazon joins Target, Walmart in adding educational benefits for workers
Scammers are calling customers demanding payment in 10 minutes, threatening to shut off their...
Eau Claire Energy Cooperative warns of phone scam
A Florida mom reunites with her daughter 14 years after her child was kidnapped.
Girl abducted in 2007 reunited with mother
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty