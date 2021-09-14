Blugolds Volleyball rollin’ to start the season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a fantastic start to the season for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds volleyball team but in the preseason rankings, the Blugolds were ranked outside of the top 25. Now, two weeks into the season, the Blugolds are 8-1, ranked 12th in the Div. III rankings and have beaten multiple top 25 teams.

Head coach, Kim Wudi said, “I’m never one to shy away from a tough schedule and it really helps us know where we are, where are strength and weaknesses are and I am really pleased with how we have started the season.”

Senior Kenzie Bachmann said, “whether we are in the top now or later, it doesn’t matter it’s really about how we perform as the season goes on which is what’s most important.”

The Blugolds have yet to play a home game this year, in fact, haven’t played a home game in almost two years due to covid canceling last season. This Friday though, the Blugolds are back in McPhee.

Wudi said, “It’s going to be really exciting, I think it is going to be a little emotional. I mean this is the gym I played in as a player and it has been, quote unquote, dark for volleyball for the last year, almost two years. It really is a special place for me and special place for our team.”

Senior Taylor Scalia added, “I’m just excited to have a full gym again. It’s kind of weird in those kind of big and empty gyms, here it is kind of more confined and so I’m excited to have all of our fans back and I know that everyone is backing us up and they are watching us and ready to come see us play so I’m super excited.”

So far, the Blugolds have been led by their three 5th year seniors, Taylor Scalia, Kendra Baierl and Kenzie Bachmann, with both Kendra and Kenzie earning WIAC player of the week honors to start the season.

Kenzie said, “It is very humbling and it is great to have the opportunity to walk in the gym everyday and know that this is your last chance to know this is your last September 14th practice and it is a way for everyday in practice to play like it’s your last.”

The Blugolds will play four home games this Friday and Saturday as they host the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament.

