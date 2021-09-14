Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony canceling all upcoming auditions and rehearsals

Any changes or updates will be relayed by them as soon as the next steps are clear.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony is canceling all upcoming auditions and rehearsals for the time being.

Chippewa Falls School District shifted to level 3 COVID-19 protocol and announced that all spectators, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks for all indoor events hosted by Chippewa Falls High School.

This includes media, event workers, and officials.

Masking for outdoor events remains optional.

Stemming from this, CFSD released a statement explaining they can no longer host events on school grounds for outside groups.

The Music Director, Lydia Hynson, says the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony is exploring other options for their organization.

Any changes or updates will be relayed by them as soon as the next steps are clear.

