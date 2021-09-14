Eau Claire Energy Cooperative warns of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is warning about a phone scam involving its utility services.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the service agency wrote that they had been notified about a number of calls originating with the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative’s number.

The scammer threatens to disconnect power if customers didn’t pay their bill in the next 10 minutes.

The agency says this is a scam, and that customers can call the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative’s main number with questions at 715-832-1603.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection offers some tips to help people avoid being scammed:

Utility companies will contact you by mail if your account is overdue. They may also call you if your services are at risk of being terminated, but will NEVER demand immediate payment over the phone.

If a caller demands a utility payment by prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer, it is a scam.

Scammers can manipulate your caller ID display to show the local utility company’s name or number when they call.

Contact your utility provider directly using information from your billing statement to inquire about the status of your account and to report the call.

For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at http://datcp.wi.gov, send an e-mail to datcphotline@wi.gov, or call the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-422-7128.

