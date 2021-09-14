Eau Claire woman suspected of theft against elderly

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is suspected of theft against elderly after authorities reviewed financial documents.

Authorities report that on March 3, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m. they responded to a fraud case.

According to the criminal complaint, the caller said that she was a Social Worker with Aging and Disability. The caller was concerned for one of her clients, because he owes the nursing home over $40,000. The 85-year-old Client’s power of attorney is 61-year-old Laurie Forcier.

The caller explained that client has been in a comatose state for over a year in a nursing home. The client has been there since June or July 2020, but his address is listed in the City and County of Eau Claire. Forcier also lives in Eau Claire County.

The client receives $6,000 dollars a month; however, the client owes the nursing home over $40,000 dollars. Forcier receives the money directly and will spend it on whatever.

In February, the caller received a list of the things Forcier had purchased with that money. Some of those purchases included gas station purchases, pet care, charter bills, and purchases at Sam’s Club. The caller believed that Forcier was not performing her duties as a power of attorney for the client.

The caller had more documents to show purchases Forcier had made. The bank statements range from January 2021 to the present.

The caller later dropped off documents for authorities relating to this case. Some of the documents included the client’s Westconsin Credit Union financial records from about January 1, 2020, through the beginning of February 2021.

The caller said the client had been at a nursing home facility in Dunn County in a vegetative state since approximately July or Aug. 2020; prior to that he had been in a Bloomer hospital for about a year.

The caller also said the client was under an activated POA for both healthcare and finances, where Forcier was listed as the client’s POA and currently making all his healthcare and financial decisions.

It was also noted to authorities that the defendant had been living with the client since 2012 and based upon the caller’s review of the client’s Westconsin Credit Union finances, Forcier was spending most of the money for her own personal use rather than paying for the client’s extensive medical expenses.

The caller also said there had been a history of nonpayment of healthcare services by the client and the Forcier on CCAP.

The detective later look up the case. The CCAP record showed the case had been filed on Aug. 29, 2012. The plaintiff was American Eagle Nursing Home Co of EC LLC. The civil case was for a debt of $59,680.00 that the nursing home had indicated was owed to them by the Forcier and the client. The case was ultimately closed in April 2013 as the client and Forcier filed for bankruptcy.

