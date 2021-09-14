Advertisement

Gundersen Health System among health care providers assisting Afghan refugees

By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is part of a coordinated effort to provide medical assistance for the refugees at Fort McCoy.

Dr. Chris Eberlein says while there is a clinic set up at the base for routine care, patients who require more involved operations are being treated at facilities across the Coulee Region.

“We’re really being asked to fill the gaps, some of the more acute care that they’re unable to do and some of the more specialty care,” Eberlein explained. “So that’s where our local hospital systems are stepping up.”

He says it has taken a lot of coordination between a variety of different organizations to develop the plan for care, which includes spreading patients out and ensuring they receive the best possible treatment.

“In addition to making sure you don’t overwhelm one of the local critical access hospitals, [we want to] make sure that the patient gets to the right place for the right care so you’re not doing a double transfer,” Eberlein said.

Eberlein adds Gundersen has only been seeing a few patients a day, and will continue to provide care for the refugees as long as there is a need.

