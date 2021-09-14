Advertisement

Hy-Vee Eau Claire to hold grand opening September 28

FILE - A Hy-Vee logo is seen on Graham Rahal's car during a news conference at Hy-Vee Corp....
FILE - A Hy-Vee logo is seen on Graham Rahal's car during a news conference at Hy-Vee Corp. headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years. The track located in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s newest grocery store is holding a grand opening on Tuesday, September 28.

The announcement was made by Hy-Vee on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Hy-Vee wrote in the event listing that the first 100 customers would receive a “Hy-Vee swag bag” when the store opened at 6 a.m. The store will also hold a car show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. which will feature its Indy 500 show car.

In a news release in August, Hy-vee Eau Claire store director Brandon Hofeldt wrote that Hy-Vee is excited to become part of the Eau Claire community. The release also indicated that the store was still hiring for a number of positions. As of Tuesday, 32 positions, most of them part-time, were available on Hy-Vee’s career page for the new Eau Claire location.

GrandOpening_14Days_CandyShoppe.mp4

The countdown is on! 🎉 There’s just 14 days until we officially say hello to Eau Claire! 👋 Who’s joining us on September 28th at 6 a.m. for opening day?

Posted by Hy-Vee - Eau Claire, WI on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The 94,000-square foot building will include a Wahlburger’s restaurant, Nori Sushi, DWS Shoes, and Joe Fresh. There will also be a full wine and spirits section after gaining approval from the Eau Claire City Council to both serve alcohol in its restaurant and sell alcohol in the store aisles.

Hy-Vee’s storefront will face west, which is a change from the old layout of K-Mart, which faced south before it was razed to make way for the new store. Initial planning and research sought vehicle access directly from Clairemont Avenue, but after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation analyzed traffic studies, that part of the plan was denied.

The entire project, including the removal of the old K-Mart building and the construction of the new Hy-Vee, was estimated to cost $9.2 million.

