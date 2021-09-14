Lake Hallie man taken into custody for illegally possessing firearms

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in Lake Hallie Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, 64-year-old Michael Mahowald of Lake Hallie was arrested Sunday on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms.

Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in Lake Hallie at 4:48 p.m. Sunday. The report said approximately 10 shots were fired. At 6:25 p.m., police obtained a search warrant and found five firearms and bulletproof vests in Mahowald’s home. Mahowald was arrested and taken to Chippewa County Jail, where he awaits charges.

The investigation is ongoing, said the Lake Hallie Police Department.

