Man taken into custody after traffic stop in Juneau County

Sobriety tests were administered resulting in the Wisconsin State Patrol taking him into custody.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after being suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense, in Juneau County.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a driving complaint regarding a truck driven by 42-year-old Esteban Aguilar on Monday at 4:27 p.m.

The truck was stopped on I-90/94, westbound, and signs of impairment were observed. Sobriety tests were administered resulting in the Wisconsin State Patrol taking Aguilar into custody.

Aguilar was taken to the Juneau County Jail for a legal blood draw and is being held there pending a court appearance.

