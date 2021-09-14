Man taken into custody after traffic stop in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after being suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense, in Juneau County.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a driving complaint regarding a truck driven by 42-year-old Esteban Aguilar on Monday at 4:27 p.m.

The truck was stopped on I-90/94, westbound, and signs of impairment were observed. Sobriety tests were administered resulting in the Wisconsin State Patrol taking Aguilar into custody.

Aguilar was taken to the Juneau County Jail for a legal blood draw and is being held there pending a court appearance.

