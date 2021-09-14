Over $58 million available for Wis. health departments’ COVID-19 relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $58 million is available for local and tribal health departments in Wisconsin to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

This adds on to the $106.5 million the Evers administration has already put toward COVID-19 relief, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The governor noted that these agencies’ work has been pertinent in stopping the virus’ spread.

“We’ve worked hard this past year to put our state in the best position to recover from this pandemic, and this funding will help support our local partners in this effort to help build a robust and equitable state and ensure our continued economic recovery,” Evers said.

Health departments can use the funds for current public health needs such as testing and contact tracing, as well as address economic downfalls from the pandemic.

The funding is available from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funding and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund created by the American Rescue Plan Act, Evers added.

